Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Purchases C$251,797.50 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,797.50.

PXT stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.21.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

