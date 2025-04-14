Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,680 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $352,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $204.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

