Promethos Capital LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Promethos Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.32.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

