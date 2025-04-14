Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 38,036 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $67.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.