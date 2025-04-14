iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 187,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

