Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,139,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.24 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

