Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $81.33 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $81,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

