Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,687,770 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 25.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,116,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $1,998,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

