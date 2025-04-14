SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

