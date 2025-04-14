423,364 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 423,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

