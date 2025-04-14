Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 266,816 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,816 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.25 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

