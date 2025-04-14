Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 541,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Match Group by 716.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. New Street Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

