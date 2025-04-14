Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 138.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

