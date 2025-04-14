Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

