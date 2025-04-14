Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 36,100 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

