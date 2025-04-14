Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.44 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $425.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.02 and its 200-day moving average is $462.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

