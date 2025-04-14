Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

