Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,595,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

