Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Stock Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 190,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,970,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 456,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 380,633 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

