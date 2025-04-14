iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 481.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

