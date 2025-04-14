22,955 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

