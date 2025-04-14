Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 45,853 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.78 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

