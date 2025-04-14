StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on SenesTech
SenesTech Price Performance
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.