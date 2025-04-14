VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 83,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 114,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

