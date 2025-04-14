VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.
