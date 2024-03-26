Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.2 %

APTV stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,096. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

