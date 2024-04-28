Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

