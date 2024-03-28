Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AZTR traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 231,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,896. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Francisco D. Salva bought 333,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,490. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 351,600 shares of company stock worth $105,480 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Azitra by 20.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azitra in the third quarter worth $62,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

