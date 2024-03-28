BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down to $63.65

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $59.77. BRP shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 92,282 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BRP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

