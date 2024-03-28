Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

