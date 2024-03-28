CPA Asset Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 9.1% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 240,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,951. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

