Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.81. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

CW opened at $253.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $253.71.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.