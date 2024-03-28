Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stake Increased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,028 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,533,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 754,781 shares during the last quarter.

DIHP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 402,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

