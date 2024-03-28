eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.