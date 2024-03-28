Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

