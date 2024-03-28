Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Esker Stock Performance
Shares of ESKEF stock remained flat at $165.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. Esker has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $165.00.
About Esker
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Esker
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.