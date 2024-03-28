GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Shares of GDS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 1,323,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,848. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.