Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.61. 225,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $197.65 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.80 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

