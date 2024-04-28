Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

