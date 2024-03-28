Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Up 401.3% in March

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 401.3% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GUG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
