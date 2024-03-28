Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Up 401.3% in March

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 401.3% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GUG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57.

Get Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.