Insider Buying: Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Acquires 142,000 Shares of Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$29,820.00 ($19,490.20).
Beamtree Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Beamtree Company Profile
