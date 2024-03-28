Insider Buying: Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Acquires 142,000 Shares of Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$29,820.00 ($19,490.20).

Beamtree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Beamtree Company Profile

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

