International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILAL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.01.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

