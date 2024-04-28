Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 437,647 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rentokil Initial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 533,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,119. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

