West Oak Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.92. 1,105,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

