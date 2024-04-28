Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period.

BSCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 474,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

