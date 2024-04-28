Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 832,634 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 832,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 62,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,337. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.