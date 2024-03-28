iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the February 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 53,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,498. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

