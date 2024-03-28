Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.76 and a 200 day moving average of $586.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

