KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 3,257 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA stock opened at $696.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $657.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.45.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of KLA
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KLA
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.