Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Eric A. Hanson Sells 20,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 92,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

