Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.59) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

